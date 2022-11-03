Homewood-Flossmoor students plan walk-out following sexual assault allegations

Students at a south suburban high school are planning a walk-out Thursday during classes after a student reported a sexual assault on campus earlier this week.

Flossmoor Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault that allegedly happened at Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School involving two students just before 9 a.m. Monday.

The mother of the alleged victim told FOX 32 News her daughter was raped by another student during her first period theater class and says there's surveillance video following the incident.

On Tuesday, about 40 students walked out for a short period of time then returned to class, according to a letter from school officials. The statement sent to parents and students Thursday says they anticipate that more students may take part in the second walkout.

School officials say they "value student voice" and will "work to ensure that all students are safe and respected."

The Flossmoor Police Department confirms they are investigating the alleged sexual assault. They say they took a male juvenile into custody for questioning, and that he was later released to the custody of his father while the investigation continues.

The school sent a letter to parents and students Monday saying they're fully cooperating with law enforcement.

The alleged attack comes months after hundreds of students staged a walkout at the same school over more allegations of sexual assault and harassment.