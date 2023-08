A man was found dead inside a Gage Park home Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:58 p.m., a 21-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 4900 block of South Maplewood by a family member, police said.

The man sustained blunt-force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.