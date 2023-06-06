Homicide investigation underway in Joliet after man found fatally shot in the head

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in the head in Joliet Tuesday.

At about 10:18 a.m., Joliet police officers responded to the 600 block of East Benton Street for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old man in the street who had been shot in the head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated as an isolated incident.

If anyone has information related to this incident, you are asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.