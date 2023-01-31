Honeymooners return to Palmer House Hilton for their 70th anniversary

The Palmer House Hilton welcomed some very special guests Tuesday.

Vern and Donna Nelson from Iowa celebrated their honeymoon at the hotel in 1953 and arrived back this week to mark their 70th anniversary.

The full circle moment is courtesy of a promise from Conrad Hilton to guests: anyone who honeymooned at the Palmer House more than 50 years ago can come back to celebrate their milestone anniversary.

The Nelson's were treated to a private lunch and a concert as part of their stay.

The hotel also recreated a hot fudge sundae that they ate all 10 nights of their stay during their original honeymoon from the original recipe in the Palmer House cookbook.

Their family also joined them for the occasion, including their son and great-granddaughter.

They say that Donna had saved their receipt from their honeymoon until about 10 years ago, making sure she could qualify for that deal to come back.