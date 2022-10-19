Honor Flight Chicago brings 113 veterans to nation's capital

Honor Flight Chicago treated 113 war veterans to a trip to Washington D.C. Wednesday.

The passengers are treated like VIPs as they visit war memorials and other attractions.

Entertainer Wayne Messmer led the troops in song and took a moment to remind everyone to be grateful for the service of men and women in the military, past and present. The veterans of all military branches served during the Korean War, the Vietnam War and World War II.

There was one World War II veteran on board, Harry Raftis of Chicago, who is 98 years old. He said he is grateful to have lived a long life.

"I feel absolutely thrilled, and I'm thanking the lord I'm here," Raftis said.

In all, Honor Flight Chicago has treated 9,900 veterans to this special adventure.

The veterans will return to Midway airport Wednesday evening after their visit at the nation's capital. This is the final flight of 2022.