Horse killed in hit-and-run crash in Lake County

The Brief A pickup truck struck and killed a horse in a hit-and-run crash in Wadsworth Monday night. Authorities are investigating and searching for the horse's owner, but no rider was found at the scene.



A horse was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in suburban Wadsworth.

Around 9 p.m., a pickup truck struck the horse in the 48000 block of North Delaney Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The horse suffered major injuries in the crash and a veterinarian determined it had to be euthanized.

Investigation revealed the horse was walking southbound in the northbound lane of traffic when it was hit. The driver did not stop at the scene.

Officials said it was not clear if a rider was on the horse. A drone and K9 team searched the area but did not find anyone.

Lake County authorities checked with several ranches and farms in the area but could not find the owner of the horse.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (847) 377-4000.