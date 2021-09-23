Hot air balloon festival in Lisle permanently canceled; cites lack of interest, support from community

A bright and colorful suburban festival will no longer fill the skies.

The Eyes to the Skies Festival in Lisle announced Thursday that it is no longer happening.

The hot air balloon festival had to cancel these last two years, and said its disbanding because of a lack of interest and support from the community.

It said Lisle is working on a new festival to celebrate the Fourth of July.