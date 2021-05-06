Hours added at Cook County mass vaccination sites ahead of authorization for kids

Cook County Health announced Thursday an expansion of hours at several mass vaccination sites as federal officials near approving the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

Starting May 11, five of the county's mass vaccination sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized for people aged 16 and up.

The following locations will be offering extended hours:

Matteson, 4647 Promenade Way (Pfizer)

River Grove- Triton College, 2000 5th Avenue (Pfizer)

South Holland- South Suburban College, 15800 State Street (Pfizer)

Des Plaines, 1155 E Oakton Street (Pfizer)

Forest Park, 7630 West Roosevelt Road (Pfizer)

Walk-in appointments are still available at all Cook County mass vaccination sites.