House explosion in NW Indiana hospitalizes 3, sparks field fire: officials

By Cody King
Published  March 14, 2025 8:25pm CDT
Hebron
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A house explosion in unincorporated Hebron, Indiana, sent three men to the hospital Friday evening, two with serious burns.
    • The men were cleaning out the home when the explosion occurred, sparking a fire that spread to nearby farm fields.
    • Multiple agencies, including the Indiana State Fire Marshal and ATF, are investigating the cause of the blast.

HEBRON, Ind. - A house explosion in Northwest Indiana sent three men to the hospital Friday evening and sparked a fire that spread to nearby fields, officials said.

House Explosion in NW Indiana

What we know:

The blast occurred around 6:15 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of West 181st Avenue in unincorporated Hebron, Ind. 

Two men, 49 and 39, are hospitalized with serious burns following the explosion. A third man, 64, is also hospitalized but with other injuries from the explosion. His condition is unknown. 

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, the men were cleaning out the home when the explosion happened. 

Flames quickly engulfed the house and spread to nearby farm fields, requiring multiple fire departments to respond.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal and Porter County Bomb Squad assisted at the scene, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was notified.

What's next:

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. No further details have been released.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department. 

