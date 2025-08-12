2 dead, 1 critically injured, in Streamwood house fire

The Brief Two people died and another was critically hurt after being rescued from a burning home in Streamwood early Tuesday. Firefighters used ladders to reach the second floor before bringing the blaze under control.



Two people died and another was critically injured in a house fire in Streamwood early Tuesday, officials said.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. in the basement of a two-story residence in the 1200 block of Green Meadow Boulevard, according to the Streamwood fire chief.

Crews used ladders to reach people trapped on the second floor and brought the blaze under control with help from neighboring fire departments. Three victims were found inside and rescued from the home. Firefighters rendered aid to all three, but two of them died from their injuries.

The third person was hospitalized in critical condition.

Streamwood officials estimated the damage to the home was around $150,000.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Streamwood fire officials said the they don't believe the blaze was suspicious in nature.