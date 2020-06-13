House Music Peace March in Chicago: We want to couple our hands with our white brothers

One of the original founders of House Music says some 35 years ago when racial tension in Chicago was high, his music played a role in helping people find peace. Hoping to do good once again, he’s back at it.

There is a soundtrack making its way around as we try to find our way out of centuries of injustices.

“We hope to stop the robbing, stealing and killing and all of the looting and the whole community must stop and promote peace,” said Minister Robert Folid Prump.

Farley Jackmaster Funk led the One House, One City March from 14th and Michigan to Buckingham Fountain Saturday afternoon, saying racism is dead.

“This is not just about black people walking by themselves. We want to couple our hands with our white brothers,” said Farley Jackmaster Funk.

The crowd that turned out was racially diverse, but all with a common purpose.

“And I am very excited to see so many come together, not just black but all races to stand in solidarity,” said Danielle McDuffy.

“George can’t breathe no more, but we can and we have to do something to start doing more for our young people,” said Delece Williams.

“Please you officers, please leave us alone. Give me my son and stop taking our sons, stop taking our kids,” said Caroline Johnson, whose said her son was 13 when he was tortured by detectives under the former disgraced police commander John Burge.

“And these tears is gonna be happy tears now because we’re not victims no more,” said Johnson.

The peaceful rally got really quiet at times. For over five minutes, no one said a word, and then this happened.

“Raise your fist in the air, one knee to the ground," said Casper, creator of the Cha Cha Slide comes the new George Floyd Slide.

“We don’t want people to start dancing and getting happy. It’s not the point of getting happy, but it’s the point of giving people something to continue to remember the tragedy that happened to George in Minnesota,” said Farley Jackmaster Funk.