House of Gucci's Adam Driver discusses relationship with co-star Lady Gaga

Adam Driver stars alongside Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and an all-star cast in the buzzed-about new drama House of Gucci, and FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton had the chance to chat with him.

Driver stars in the true story about the deceit, betrayal and murder that took place within the legendary Gucci family in the 1970’s and 1980’s.

Hamilton spoke with Driver about his relationship on set with his co-star Lady Gaga, and whether or not their off-camera relationship was ever forced to evolve as their on-screen relationship evolved.

"It’s separate from reality," Driver said. "If anything, the more you work together, the more intimate you become with someone. With all the actors, there’s a mutual admiration that is happening, but it’s like what it’s like working with great actors – everyone is prepared."

"When you’re making movies, you’re constantly fighting everything that’s making it not work," Driver added.

House of Gucci hits theaters on Nov. 24.