House, vehicle damaged after shots fired in Joliet; no suspects in custody

A house and vehicle were damaged in Joliet early Tuesday after someone fired shots in the area.

At about 5:30 p.m., the Joliet Police Department received a call of shots being fired in the 1400 block of North Center Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found rifle bullet casings in the street.

An occupied residence and an unoccupied parked vehicle were struck several times, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815) 724-3020.

You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734 or online if you wish to remain anonymous.