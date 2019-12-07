Houston Officer shot and killed, suspect in custody, officials say

article

What people will see, is a coward who took the life of a hero. — Houston Police Cheif Art Acevedo

A Houston Police Officer has been shot and killed in East Houston, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

At 5:47 p.m. Houston Police responded to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was assaulting her. She also told police that her boyfriend was carrying two firearms.

Officers immediately responded to the scene at the 7400 block of Avenue I in East Houston. The victim and suspect were not at that location when police arrived.

At 5:52 p.m. 32-year-old Sergeant Christopher Brewster spotted the suspect and victim walking and approached the couple with his patrol car. When he exited his car, the officer was immediately fired upon by a "solo male Hispanic suspect," said Chief Acevedo. The suspect fired multiple rounds that made contact with Sargent Brewster and then immediately fled the scene.

After being mortally wounded, Sergeant Brewster radioed that he was shot and detailed the suspect's description.

At 6:00 p.m. CPR was administered to Sargent Brewster by Houston Police before the Houston Fire Department arrived on scene and took over. He was then transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where Sargent Brewster was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m.

The suspect, 25-year-old Arturo Solis, is currently in custody. Both firearms the suspect was carrying have been recovered by police, one of which was a semi-automatic pistol. Solis has a criminal history, including an assault charge in 2015 for assaulting a family member. You can see his full criminal history below:

According to Cheif Acevedo, the shooting was caught on camera, "The entire incident has been captured on bodyworn camera, and what people will see is coward that took the life of a hero that responded to help his officers, leading from the front."

This a developing story, check back for updates.