How the COVID vaccine could affect pregnant women, kids

An estimated 330,000 pregnant and breastfeeding healthcare workers are now looking to see if they can get the coronavirus vaccine, and there are signs that support pregnant women being vaccinated.

Up until now, the CDC and FDA have only advised pregnant women, those wanting to get pregnant or breastfeeding moms to consult with your doctor before vaccination. But now, there is new guidance for this group of women.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists now says, “COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant individuals who meet criteria…” -- and that includes breastfeeding moms.

“This was huge for us,” said Norther western Medicine OBGYN Julie Levitt. “To have their acceptance and backing really gives us something to talk about with confidence so I was very happy to see it.”

Dr. Levitt says there will still be some fear, but hopes this encourages mothers.

“My hope and my expectation is that by getting the vaccine as with others, there will be antibody transfer through the placenta,” Levitt said.

What about children getting the vaccine?

“As a parent myself, the disease COVID-19 is so scary. Um, I think of vaccines a heck of a lot less scary than the diseases,” said DuPage Medical Group Pediatrician Dr. Allison Escalante.

But vaccine trials haven’t even started in kids under the age of 12 and trials only recently began in ages 12-18.

Dr. Escalante says researchers make sure it is safe for adults, then teenagers and then kids.

She reports seeing more “stranger danger” these days, but believes that will fade.

“I don't think it'll take long once they're allowed to start playing with their little buddies again for them to be able to renew those social skills,” Escalante said.

She also suggests other members of the household get vaccinated if they can, which will help the children stay healthy.