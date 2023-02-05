How you can send a Valentine to a veteran

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Highland Park) is collecting Valentines for Veterans for the seventh year in a row.

Constituents of all ages are encouraged to express their gratitude through the program, which has distributed 10,000 cards so far to veterans at Lovell Federal Health Care Center and on Honor Flights.

"At the time when we launched it, my son was in the Navy and I've been involved with our veterans since I got into office, since even before," Schneider said. "But for a lot of our veterans – many of them are there alone. This is a chance to spend time and say hello express our gratitude for their service, but also put a smile on their face with the Valentines on a day that for many of us we're spending with loved ones."

Valentines will be collected through February 10 at Schneider's office at 111 Barclay Boulevard, Suite 200, Lincolnshire.

