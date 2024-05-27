Human remains found at Burr Oak Cemetery • Child killed in holiday weekend violence • Memorial Day in Chicago

A Chicago family was visiting Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip last week when they made a chilling discovery.

While looking for their loved one's gravesite, they stumbled upon a human jaw and teeth.

The family then contacted the cemetery and law enforcement also stepped in to assist.

Now, the Cook County Sheriff's Office is investigating and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is looking into the origin of the human remains.

The sheriff's office said the bones were found where human remains were previously uncovered as part of the 2009 grave desecration scandal, where at least 200 graves were destroyed.

Child among 5 killed in slew of shootings during Memorial Day weekend in Chicago

There were more than three dozen shootings and five people killed over the Memorial Day weekend in Chicago.

Neighbors on the Near West Side, where a five-year-old girl was fatally shot, said there's been an ongoing gang conflict for some time.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Campbell Avenue.

At the scene, there was shattered glass on the ground, a Range Rover's rear side window was shot out and a bullet hole ruptured a nearby apartment window.

Chicago police said a group of people were standing outside when gunshots were heard. Reig Ware, 5, was inside a vehicle when she was shot in the stomach. She later died at Stroger Hospital.

South Chicago remembers Vietnam War heroes with fundraiser to restore mural

On this Memorial Day weekend, residents of the South Chicago neighborhood are remembering members of their community lost during the Vietnam War.

They're raising money to restore a mural honoring the 12 who died.

A gun salute was held outside Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Sunday – a Mexican-American parish that is said to have had the most people serving in Vietnam than any parish in the country.

'Home Alone' house in north suburbs hits market: 'Own a piece of cinematic history'

The north suburban home that was made famous after being featured in the "Home Alone" film is now on the market.

"It's a chance to own a piece of cinematic history and create lasting memories within its iconic walls," the listing reads.

When is Memorial Day traffic the worst? AAA shares best times to drive

Nearly 44 million travelers are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend, a 4% increase over last year, according to AAA.

AAA said the estimated number includes those heading at least 50 miles or more from home between May 23 and May 27, 2024. The 2024 estimation comes close to matching 2005’s record of 44 million Memorial Day travelers, according to the motor club association.

The 89th Annual Memorial Day Parade and Mass will be held at the Church of the Holy Family beginning at 9:30 a.m. to honor the deceased members of the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Firemen’s American Legion Post #667.

The Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. at Arlington Heights Road and Sigwalt Street. A ceremony at Memorial Park will follow at 11 a.m.

The St. Charles Memorial Day Parade down Main Street steps off at 10 a.m.

Aurora's Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Benton St. and Stolp Ave.

Chicago's 17th Ward will host their 9th Annual South Side Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. Marchers will wind through Auburn Gresham from 77th Street and Emerald Avenue with a wreath-laying ceremony in front of St. Leo's Residence for Veterans.

Memorial Day 2024: What's open, closed

Memorial Day is Monday, May 27, 2024, a day to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

The federal holiday means that all federal government offices, along with many services and businesses. will be closed. Here’s a look at what’s closed and what’s open for Memorial Day 2024.