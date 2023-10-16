Boy, 17, charged with Humboldt Park armed robbery after being found in stolen vehicle

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed robbery and a stolen car Saturday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was allegedly part of a group who stole property from a 38-year-old man at gunpoint around noon in the 1600 block of North Richmond Street, according to police. He was also accused of being in possession of a car that was reported stolen that same day at 8:30 a.m. from the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue.

He was arrested at 1:33 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The teen was charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle, both felonies.

The teen is due has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

No information was immediately provided.