Humboldt Park crash leaves man critically injured
CHICAGO - A man was critically hurt in a crash Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
The 39-year-old was driving around 2:38 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Division Street when he crashed into a "fixed object," according to Chicago police.
The driver was taken to West Suburban Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police said no citations were issued. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.