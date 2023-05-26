Man wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

A 20-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side Thursday night.

Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 900 block of North Ridgeway Avenue around 8:45 p.m. when a gray sedan fired shots.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the face. He was driven to St. Elizabeth Hospital by a friend and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.