Man shot after surrendering belongings to armed robbers in Chicago

A man was robbed and shot before taking himself to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 2:06 a.m., Chicago police officers responded to Humboldt Park Health Hospital after a 26-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

The victim reported that he was approached by three men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, who demanded his belongings. After surrendering his property, the victim attempted to flee. At that moment, he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the ankle.

He then transported himself to the hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

The victim could not provide information about the location of the incident. No one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.