Humboldt Park kidnapping, sexual assault report was unfounded: police

Police on Wednesday said a report of a kidnapping and sexual assault in Humboldt Park was unfounded.

In a community alert, Chicago police initially reported that a 13-year-old girl was picked up from behind and placed in a vehicle about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday and then sexually abused near the Humboldt Park Lagoon.

The alert was “classified as unfounded” after further investigation, police said.

Police did not provide additional information.