Police seek man who tried to sexually assault woman in Humboldt Park

Chicago police issued a community alert after a man tried to sexually assault a woman Thursday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Around 7 a.m., the suspect grabbed an elderly woman who was searching for something in her car and tried to sexually assault her near the corner of Pierce and Central Park avenues.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. He was described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 40 years old. He was between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall and weighed roughly 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.