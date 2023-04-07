Humboldt Park shooting leaves man dead, 2 others wounded

A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The group was standing outside around 10 a.m. in the 700 block of North St. Louis Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and people inside started shooting, according to police.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 38-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the lower back and foot. A 31-year-old woman was shot twice in the foot. They were also taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in critical and stable condition, respectively, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.