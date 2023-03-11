Humboldt Park shooting: 18-year-old critically wounded after being shot in the neck

An 18-year-old man was shot in the neck in Humboldt Park Saturday morning.

At about 2:21 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department located the victim in the 4100 block of West North Avenue and transported him to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was listed in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.

No offender is in custody.