Gunmen fatally shoot 45-year-old in Humboldt Park

The Brief A 45-year-old man was fatally shot Friday morning in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. Two gunmen opened fire—one on foot and another who arrived in a vehicle—before fleeing the scene. The victim died at the scene and no arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.



A 45-year-old man was shot to death early Friday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Humboldt Park shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 6:51 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard, where police said the victim was walking when someone approached him on foot and opened fire. Moments later, a vehicle pulled up and a suspect got out and also began shooting.

Both shooters then fled the area southbound on Hamlin Avenue in the vehicle, according to police.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating.