Gunmen fatally shoot 45-year-old in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A 45-year-old man was shot to death early Friday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
The backstory:
The shooting happened around 6:51 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard, where police said the victim was walking when someone approached him on foot and opened fire. Moments later, a vehicle pulled up and a suspect got out and also began shooting.
Both shooters then fled the area southbound on Hamlin Avenue in the vehicle, according to police.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.