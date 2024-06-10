2 men wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Two men were shot in Humboldt Park on Monday morning.

The victims, 31 and 34, were standing in the 900 block of North Harding Avenue when someone started shooting, police said.

According to police, the 31-year-old man was shot in the right arm and ankle, while the 34-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds to the lower back. Both men were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

Police also reported that a gray SUV, possibly a Jeep, was seen fleeing southbound from the scene.

No one has been placed in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.