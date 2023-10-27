Pregnant woman shot on Chicago's West Side, unborn child dies: sources

A 21-year-old pregnant woman was shot Friday afternoon on Chicago's West Side, sources tell FOX 32. Her unborn child did not survive.

Around 3:55 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 700 block of N. Lawndale Ave. when she was struck by gunfire.

The woman was shot on her left side by an unknown offender and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A source tells FOX 32 Chicago the unborn baby did not survive the shooting.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.