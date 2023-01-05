'Your lives depend on it': Hundreds call for stricter gun laws in Springfield

The General Assembly was reportedly discussing gun control legislation in Springfield Thursday as hundreds called for change.

Pam Bosley knows what it's like to lose someone. Her son Terrell was killed 16 years ago on the grounds of a church in Chicago.

It's been painful for her, but Thursday, it was even worse.

"I should have been on the phone with him wishing him a happy birthday," said Bosley.

Bosley joined a crowd of gun violence survivors, loved ones of victims, politicians and anti-violence activists at the Illinois capitol, pushing to pass the "Protect Illinois Communities Act," which was introduced last month.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The legislation consists of four parts. It calls for the banning of assault weapons across the state, along with large-capacity magazines, and rapid-fire devices.

It would also crack down on gun trafficking and raise the legal age to buy a gun to 21.

"My message to every elected official in this room is this. You must vote ‘yes’ on the full Protect Illinois Communities Act. Vote like your lives depend on it. You must vote ‘yes’ because our lives do depend on it," said activist Rachel Jacoby.

Lawmakers say the goal is to pass the bill before the current General Assembly ends next week.

In order for it to pass, a majority vote of 60 in the House and 30 in the Senate is needed.