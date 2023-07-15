Hundreds gather to honor Rev. Jesse Jackson after he announced he's stepping down from Rainbow PUSH

Hundreds gathered in Chicago on Sunday to salute Rev. Jesse Jackson as he steps down from leading Rainbow/PUSH, one of the country's most powerful civil rights organizations.

"We have to keep pushing and pushing. Because you paved the way for so many leaders, including me. I would not be standing here today had it not been for you and the example that you set," said HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge.

Jackson founded Operation Push in 1971, then folded it into the Rainbow Coalition after his historic runs for president in 1984 and 1988. He is now 81-years-old, suffering from Parkinson's and using a wheelchair. The group said he will now act as their president emeritus.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE



"Reverend, your unwavering commitment to equality and justice left an indelible mark not only on Chicago's history but also on our nation's history," said Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Illinois).

On Sunday, Rev. Douglass Haynes III will be introduced at the convention as the coalition's new leader. Haynes is described as a longtime student of Jackson's.

"Let’s altogether keep the tradition and keep the hope alive," said Rev. Al Sharpton.

Jackson spoke briefly at the end of Saturday's tribute.

"We’re not retiring. We’ll expand the venue. We will begin to operate from the university, to teach preachers how to fight. How to fight for social justice," Jackson said.

Vice President Kamala Harris will appear on Sunday at the convention.



