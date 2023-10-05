Hundreds of migratory birds killed in collision with Chicago's McCormick Place

Hundreds of migratory birds are dead after colliding with McCormick Place in downtown Chicago early Thursday morning.

The Chicago Tribune reports close to one thousand birds died in the unfortunate event.

BirdCast, an organization specializing in bird migration studies, attributed the deadly incident to a combination of factors, including intense migration, unfavorable flying weather, and light and glass on the building.

BirdCast is reminding everyone to turn off non-essential lights during migration season.