Hundreds of Chicago students still without rides to school due to bus driver shortage

Tuesday is the second day of the school year and Chicago Public Schools families are dealing with a school bus driver shortage.

CPS officials say it’s a priority to re-engage students now that they are going to school in person, but the bus driver shortage has put the brakes on some families who are now in a difficult position of having to find alternate transportation.

Student enrollment at Decatur Classical Elementary School comes from all over the city, since it is a magnet school. There is some bus service and many parents are able to drive their kids to school.

But CPS had to cancel some bus routes, after dozens of drivers quit last week over COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

CPS officials say there’s a shortage everywhere, but they could not predict the sudden resignation of so many drivers in Chicago.

CPS is paying families compensation for school transportation and prioritizing special needs students.

The CTA gave free rides on the first day of school but has no plans to continue the program. Students do qualify for reduced fares.