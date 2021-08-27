Chicago students to get free CTA rides on first day of school

The Chicago Transit Authority will once again be offering free rides to students on the first day of the school year.

All students and accompanying adults will receive free bus and train rides on Monday, Aug. 30, according to the transit agency.

Monday is the first day in session for Chicago Public Schools students, but students at other schools in the city can ride free, too.

The "First Day, Free Rides" program has provided more than 1.1 million free rides to students, parents and guardians since the program began in 2011, according to the CTA. In 2019, it provided more than 106,000 free rides.

The transit agency will also offer 75-cent fares for elementary and high school students between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday when school is in session.

Beyond school hours, elementary students between ages 7 and 11 pay reduced fares of $1.10 on the bus and $1.25 on the train. Students 12 and older pay the full fare of $2.25 on buses and $2.50 on trains.

Passengers are asked to abide by federal and local mandates that require face masks be properly worn at all times on CTA buses, trains, stations and platforms regardless of vaccination status.