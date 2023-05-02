Hundreds of CPS students link up with NASCAR professionals for STEAM Fest

On Tuesday, nearly 500 students at Chicago Public Schools interacted with NASCAR drivers, engineers, and other industry STEM professionals at the Field Museum.

The students are competing on site in a NASCAR-themed academic challenge for free tickets to the Chicago street race weekend in July.

All of this comes from CPS students competing in the first-ever STEAM Fest.

CPS and NASCAR are working together to make new STEM curriculum for 8th grade students exploring fundamental science and engineering concepts in the sport.

"You guys are technology natives and so you guys are going to be driving our future, whatever adventures are going to come in the future, whatever cures in the medical field, that's going to be you," CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said to attendees.

The NASCAR-themed curriculum will be finalized and introduced in middle schools during the 2023-2024 school year.

Chicago's NASCAR race is scheduled to take place in and around Grant Park on the weekend of July 1 and July 2.