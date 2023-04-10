NASCAR Chicago street race: Everything we know about traffic impacts, road closures

Chicago has unveiled its plan to manage traffic when NASCAR hosts its street race in Grant Park this summer.

On Monday, city of Chicago and NASCAR officials laid out their game plan for how the race will impact streets and traffic, and it includes shutting down some of the city's busiest and most important roadways.

The NASCAR race is scheduled to take place in and around Grant Park on the weekend of July 1 and July 2, but according to a briefing Monday morning, it'll start having an impact on traffic and parking as early as June 2.

On that date, parking restrictions will go into effect along Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo drives.

Then on June 10, Ida B. Wells Drive will close east of Michigan Avenue so that construction can start on the viewing stands.

The most significant closures start on June 25 when Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road will be shut down.

Then on June 28, southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed from Randolph Street to McFetridge Drive, which is just north of Soldier Field.

The next day, Roosevelt Road will close east of Columbus Drive, as will northbound Michigan Avenue between Balbo and Jackson drives.

One day later, all of Michigan Avenue will be shut down between Balbo and Jackson drives.

During race weekend, northbound Lake Shore Drive will close between McFetridge Drive and Randolph Street.

During Monday's briefing, city officials said there will be plenty of signage warning of closures, and pointing out detours.

They say all the businesses in the area should be able to remain open, although it's clear you'll have to walk quite a few blocks to get to many of them.

WHEN WILL THIS ALL END?

Starting the morning after the race, Monday, July 3, some of the main streets will re-open, but officials say it could be July 15 before all of the area is restored to normal.

TIMELINE OF ROAD CLOSURES

Sun., June 25, beginning at 12:01 a.m.

Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. and closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

Mon., June 26, beginning at 6 a.m.

Closure of Congress Plaza Dr. and lane closures on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Tue., June 27, beginning at 6 a.m.

Curb lane closure on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation.

Weds., June 28, beginning at 10 p.m.

Curb lane closure on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation.

Thu., June 29, beginning at 8 p.m.

Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr. and traffic lane closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr.

Thu., June 29, beginning at 10 p.m.

Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Monroe Dr. and McFetridge Rd. and closure of Roosevelt Rd. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Fri., June 30 – Beginning at 5 p.m.

Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr.

RACE WEEKEND ROAD CLOSURES - SAT., JULY 1 AND SUN., JULY 2

Full Closures

On SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

On NB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

On NB Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr.

On SB Michigan Ave. from Jackson Dr. to Balbo Dr.

On Monroe Ave. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

On Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe Dr.

On Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Columbus Dr.

On Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

On Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

On Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Circle

Local Access Only

On SB Michigan Ave. from 8th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

On NB Michigan Ave. from Adams St. to Monroe St.

On Harrison Ave. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

On Jackson Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

On Balbo Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

On Ida B. Wells from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

On Van Buren St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

On SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path (including Monroe St. to Roosevelt Rd) remains open throughout the event.

Alternate Routes

North and South

State St.

Dearborn St. (NB)

LaSalle St. (NB and SB)

Wells St. (SB)

Franklin St. (NB)

Upper Wacker Dr. (NB and SB)

East and West

Upper Wacker (EB and WB)

Randolph St (WB)

Washington (EB)

Madison Ave. (WB)

Roosevelt Rd. (EB and WB)

18th St. (EB and WB)

22nd St / Cermak (EB and WB)

Lower Wacker Drive will be promoted for through traffic to avoid the Loop.