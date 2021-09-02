Hundreds of Indiana students back in school after briefly quarantining

Hundreds of Indiana students who were out quarantining are back in school earlier than expected.

On Wednesday, it was announced more than 600 Lake Central students had been in quarantine after nearly 50 positive COVID-19 cases.

However, the school district says most students were back in class on Thursday. They say Republican Governor Eric Holcomb's executive order now only requires students to quarantine if they have developed symptoms or are not vaccinated.

RELATED: 700+ Crown Point students put into quarantine; school district now requiring masks

Meanwhile, a new study finds one in seven kids who contracts the coronavirus has long-term symptoms months later.

A study in England looked at 3,000 kids ages 11 to 17. Researchers found 14-percent still had symptoms 15 weeks after testing positive.

They say a lot more research needs to be done on "Long COVID."

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP