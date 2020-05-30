Hundreds of people in downtown Chicago protest death of George Floyd

Hundreds of people came to downtown Chicago on Saturday to protest the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the cellphone video of George Floyd apparently being suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer brings back the trauma surrounding the 2014 shooting of teenager LaQuan McDonald by a Chicago Police officer.

"We can't rest knowing the black mothers and fathers in our city still live in fear of getting a phone call about something terrible happening to one of their children,” Lightfoot said Thursday.

Chicago officials are restricting parking across most of the downtown area Saturday afternoon. The restrictions will extend from Chicago Avenue south to Ida B. Wells Drive, and from Lake Shore Drive west to Wells Street, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Cars found in the area will be towed to 1802 S. Lake Shore Drive, officials said.

Several protesters could be seen throwing bottles, climbing onto cars and damaging property early Saturday near State and Harrison streets before officers took multiple people into custody.

Chicago police confirmed multiple people were arrested, but could not immediately provide specific numbers Saturday morning.