Tensions rising between Chicago police and community following death of George Floyd

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Chicago's own clashes between the police and community are sparking tensions on the streets.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the cellphone video of George Floyd apparently being suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer brings back the trauma surrounding the 2014 shooting of teenager LaQuan McDonald by a Chicago Police officer.

"We can't rest knowing the black mothers and fathers in our city still live in fear of getting a phone call about something terrible happening to one of their children,” Lightfoot said Thursday.

There is no question Floyd's death has heightened tensions here in Chicago hundreds of miles away.

Over the last two nights, there have been confrontations while Chicago police officers make arrests, including bottles thrown at officers Tuesday night.

"I don't think America understands the people are at a boiling point. And either we're going to deal with the racism head on, or we're going to continue to see this break out of anger and violence all around the country,” said Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church.

Which is why it is important, says Alderman Raymond Lopez, a member of the City Council's Public Safety Committee, for Chicago police to continue to reach out to the community and keep an open dialogue.

Advertisement

"And show the community, particularly the black community which is feeling the pain right now, that all police are not out to get them. That they are there to serve and protect and help them,” Lopez said.

A police spokesman told FOX 32 that while they are not adding any officers to the street at this point, police are aware of the Minneapolis tragedy and are staying vigilant for any problems it may cause in Chicago.