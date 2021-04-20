Hundreds of students quarantine in suburbs due to potential COVID-19 exposure
NAPERVILLE - More than 700 students in Naperville Community Unit School District 203 were quarantined last week.
The district says families can quarantine for other reasons than COVID-19 exposure, but it did say that last week there were 25 coronavirus-positive student cases and two adult cases.
At John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, there are 13 active infections and 155 students are in a required quarantine, which means they would have had close contact with an individual who was infected, according to Dave Beery, a spokesperson for High School District 214.
Beery also described that close contact means anyone who has been within six feet, with or without a mask, for a cumulative 15 or more minutes over a 48-hour period. Beery said it appears that transmission is occurring outside of school.
"We really need to stay safe because right now we don't have a pediatric vaccine approved yet, " said Dr. Taylor Heald-Sargent, Assistant Professor at Lurie Children's Hospital, "Over 16 we do have an option, but that leaves out a lot of the population."
Dr. Heald-Sargent also said it's important for people who have been vaccinated to keep wearing their masks to protect the population and so that it sets a good example for kids and teenagers who can be easily influenced by others.
For parents with concerns about the spread of coronavirus and sports, Dr. Heald-Sargent says certain sports are higher risk or lower risk, but as much as you can wear the mask, the better.