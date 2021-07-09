Hundreds of women request to join harassment lawsuit against Cook County Jail, sheriff

More than 500 female employees want to be included in a lawsuit against Cook County and the Sheriff, Tom Dart.

It would be the largest sex harassment suit of its kind. The employees include medical personnel, security officers and support service workers.

The employees say they were exposed to the most vulgar, degrading acts inside the jail, detainees regularly exposed themselves and threatened to attack women. They say in spite of years of complaining about it, the sheriff did not take steps to protect their safety or change the work environment by addressing attitudes of male employees who dismissed their concerns.

Some retired employees were able to talk publicly, saying what they’ve seen and been exposed to daily has caused trauma.

The lawsuit includes courtroom deputies, paramedics, nurses and law librarians who say the working conditions are intolerable.

A decision on whether the additional 500-plus women can be added to the 2017 lawsuit is expected Friday.