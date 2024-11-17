Hundreds receive turkeys and pies in Thanksgiving holiday giveaway

The Brief Over 500 turkeys and hundreds of pies were given away during the 2nd annual La Michoacana Premium and Friends Turkey Giveaway on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Local businesses on South Pulaski Road collaborated to donate food and funds for the event. Organizer Omar Corral highlighted the community’s growing generosity, helping more people than last year.



The giving spirit of Thanksgiving is swooping into the city, complete with a melody of kindness, at the 2nd annual La Michoacana Premium and Friends Turkey Giveaway.

The event took place on the Southwest Side of Chicago. Over 500 turkeys and hundreds of pies were handed out to those in need.

Businesses in the 5100 block of South Pulaski Road came together to make it happen.

"We gathered up a lot of our buddies of mine that have a business, and everybody put in their ideas," said Omar Corral, owner of La Michoacana.

"‘Hey you know what, I’m going to donate turkeys. I’m going to give you some money. We’ll do the purchasing.’ A buddy of mine that distributes the fruit here at my location, my fruit vendor, he’s like ‘hey I’m going to give pies.’ It just came back to everyone, they always wanted to give back and it just to everyone to gather up and make it happen," Corral added.

This year's event more people were helped compared to 2023.