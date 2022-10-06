‘Hunter’s Moon’ 2022: How to watch this epic celestial wonder

article

Yes, it's that time of year again. The dawn of October's full moon, the Hunter's Moon

This isn’t your typical moon, either. Because the Hunter’s Moon rises lower than usual from the horizon, it will appear much larger and more orange due to an effect known as the "moon illusion."

The "moon illusion" happens when the moon rises low, causing observers to view the celestial body in relation to objects on Earth that provide scale, versus when the moon rises high overhead, appearing like a small disk consumed by the vast abyss of space to the naked eye.

While many moon names such as the "Full Strawberry Moon," and "Full Pink Moon," mark the transition of seasons, the "Full Hunter’s Moon" isn’t tied to any specific month, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The Hunter’s Moon is the first full moon to rise following the "Harvest Moon," the full moon that is observed closest to the autumnal equinox.

The Farmer’s Almanac says that the Hunter’s Moon historically signaled the ideal time for hunting leading up to winter, according to folklore.

Unfortunately for lunar lovers, this year's Hunter's Moon will reach peak illumination just below the Earth's horizon at 4:54 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 9. This will make it nearly impossible for people to view the moon at its peak. Luckily for moon fanatics, it's not the only time to view the celestial spectacle.

The Hunter's Moon will appear for several nights in a row. The best time to watch is at Sunset anywhere you can visibly locate the horizon.