Huntley crash: Man killed by vehicle while working on road identified

A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle while doing roadwork in suburban Huntley on Monday afternoon has been identified.

Around 3:09 p.m., Huntley police responded to Main Street and Coyne Station Road for a report of a man struck by a vehicle. Police say the man – later identified as 20-year-old Joseph Zephries – was completing utility line location services with USIC.

The vehicle – a 2023 Kia Forte – was traveling eastbound on Main Street when it hit Zephries, who was on the south shoulder of the road.

Zephries was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, according to police. He later died from his injuries.

"The Huntley Police Department extends our condolences to the families involved and our whole community as we grieve this loss," Huntley PD said in a statement.

The driver of the Kia, a 27-year-old Chicago man, remained at the scene and has fully cooperated with police who believe drugs and alcohol were not a factor. No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.