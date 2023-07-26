Expand / Collapse search

Huntley Daniels: Boy thrown from carnival ride in Antioch recovering at home, walking with a walker

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Antioch
FOX 32 Chicago

Huntley Daniels' fundraiser draws overwhelming response in Antioch

Antioch Pizza Shop has seen an overwhelming amount of support for Huntley Daniels from the community.

ANTIOCH, Ill. - Huntley Daniels, the 10-year-old boy who was thrown from a carnival ride in Antioch earlier this month, is now recovering at home.

Daniels was riding Moby Dick, a thrill ride that sends carnival-goers in circular motions through the air at increasing speeds when witnesses said that the boy was ejected from the ride around 2:40 p.m. on July 16.

Daniels was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, then was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago. He suffered multiple facial and jaw fractures and a significant injury to the bones in one leg, village officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Antioch police seize carnival ride as evidence in criminal investigation after boy seriously injured

Police obtained a search warrant and secured possession of the carnival ride that was involved in Sunday's incident at the Taste of Antioch, where a 10-year-old boy was thrown from the ride.

He has already undergone at least one surgery.

On Wednesday, officials said Daniels was now recovering at home and is walking with a walker.

As Daniels continues to recover, an investigation is ramping up.

On July 19, police obtained a search warrant and secured possession of the carnival ride that was involved in the incident.

The criminal investigation into the accident is still active and ongoing.