Huntley Daniels: Boy thrown from carnival ride in Antioch recovering at home, walking with a walker

Huntley Daniels, the 10-year-old boy who was thrown from a carnival ride in Antioch earlier this month, is now recovering at home.

Daniels was riding Moby Dick, a thrill ride that sends carnival-goers in circular motions through the air at increasing speeds when witnesses said that the boy was ejected from the ride around 2:40 p.m. on July 16.

Daniels was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge , then was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago . He suffered multiple facial and jaw fractures and a significant injury to the bones in one leg, village officials said.

He has already undergone at least one surgery.

On Wednesday, officials said Daniels was now recovering at home and is walking with a walker.

As Daniels continues to recover, an investigation is ramping up.

On July 19, police obtained a search warrant and secured possession of the carnival ride that was involved in the incident.

The criminal investigation into the accident is still active and ongoing.