Chicago area crash leaves 19-year-old e-bike rider critically hurt, police say

The Brief A 19-year-old riding an electric off-road bike crashed into a pickup truck in suburban Huntley on Sunday. The teen was critically hurt, police said. The bike was not street legal and had no front or rear lights, police added.



A 19-year-old riding an electric off-road dirt bike was critically injured when he collided with a pickup truck in northwest suburban Huntley early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:12 a.m. at the intersection of Haligus and Reed roads, according to the Huntley Police Department.

What we know:

The teen was riding the bike westbound on Reed Road as a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound and turned onto Haligus Road.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection, police said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District personnel from nearby Station No. 2 responded immediately after hearing the crash.

The 19-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

The driver of the F-150, a 40-year-old man, was not injured and remained on scene. He was cooperative with the investigation, police said.

Police said the electric dirt bike was not legal to ride in the roadway and lacked legally required "visibility equipment," including a white front headlight and red rear reflectors or lights.

The operator of the bike was not wearing a helmet.

Police believe the lack of equipment was a major contributing factor to the biker’s injuries.