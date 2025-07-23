Hyde Park antisemitic vandalism: Chicago police investigating stickers, graffiti with hate messages

The Brief Chicago police are investigating several vandalism incidents with antisemitic messages in Hyde Park. The incidents happened in late June on streets near the University of Chicago's campus. Authorities are asking for tips and treating the acts as hate crimes.



Chicago police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents on the city's South Side last month that they say involved antisemitic messages.

What we know:

According to police, stickers and graffiti with antisemitic phrases were placed and written on property, including a mailbox, stop sign, lockers and an emergency bell.

The incidents happened across several blocks in the Hyde Park neighborhood between June 23 and June 30. All locations were near the University of Chicago’s campus.

Timeline

June 23 at 2:41 p.m. in the 5100 block of South University Avenue

June 24 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 53rd Street

June 24 at 10:07 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 54th Street

June 29 at 8:57 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 53rd Street

June 30 at 11:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 55th Street

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of any suspect or suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit anonymous tips online at CPDTIP.com.

Tipsters should reference case number P25-1-073A.