Hyde Park burglaries: Suspect hits 3 apartments all on same block

Chicago police are warning residents about recent burglaries that all occurred on one city block.

In each incident, police say an offender entered an apartment through a door or window and then stole property from within.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood:

800 block of east 53rd St. on November 26, 2023 at 8:45 A.M.

800 block of east 53rd St. on November 30, 2023 between 7:00 A.M. and 10:45 P.M.

800 block of east 53rd St. on November 30, 2023 between 9:15 A.M. and 8:15 P.M.

Chicago police advise residents to keep doors and windows secure.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at (312) 747-8384.