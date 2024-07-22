Man, 18, shot and robbed in Hyde Park

A man was shot and robbed by a group Sunday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was walking around 9:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 57th Street when a white sedan pulled up and four males got out, according to police.

The suspects stole the victim's belongings before shooting him once in the knee. The suspects returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.