I-290 crash: Truck catches fire, traffic slowed

A fiery crash on the Eisenhower Expressway caused major traffic delays Thursday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the inbound lanes of Interstate 290 near St. Charles Road. The impact caused a truck to catch fire.

In the aftermath, only the left lane was open for traffic to get through, and the St. Charles exit was also blocked off.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet provided details on any injuries, or the circumstances of the crash.

What's next:

Police and fire trucks were at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.