I-290 rollover crash in Chicago’s west suburbs leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt, ISP says

The Brief One person was killed, and two others were hurt in a crash on I-290 in Chicago's western suburbs late Sunday morning. It was already the second deadly crash on the Eisenhower just on Sunday.



A three-vehicle rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago’s western suburbs left a person dead and two others hospitalized late Sunday morning.

What we know:

Troopers responded to Interstate 290’s westbound lanes at 25th Street in Maywood around 11:10 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

Police did not immediately identify the person who had died.

As of 11:18 a.m., all westbound lanes on I-290 had been closed for the crash investigation. Traffic was being diverted onto 17th Street, ISP said.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the crash.

Police also did not say when the expressway lanes might reopen.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

This was already the second deadly crash on the Eisenhower Expressway just on Sunday. The first one happened around 3 a.m. near Ashland Avenue in Chicago.